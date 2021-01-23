Greenville Convention Center prepares for mass vaccination

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A mass vaccination effort starts Monday at the Greenville Convention Center and crews were setting up and getting prepared Friday.

Vidant Health hopes to vaccinate 4,000 people a week and will be doing it by appointment only.

When you arrive you enter through the right side of the convention center to the first station, which is registration. The second station is where you will receive your shot and the last station is where you will have to wait for 15 to 20 minutes before you can leave.

Officials say they will be able to administer around 1,100 vaccinations a day.

Registration started online Friday morning. There was a technical issue, but that was eventually fixed.

