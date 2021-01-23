ECU celebrates MLK with day of service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU is having a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The service day was delayed due to the later start of the Spring semester.

So, instead, ECU will participate on Saturday, Jan. 23.

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, there will be no opening ceremony.

The day of service provides an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to spend the day serving others in the community.

Students will go to multiple service sites in Greenville and Pitt County from 10 a.m. to noon.

