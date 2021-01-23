Dooley, ECU hoops hope to host Memphis on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team will look to play its first game since Jan. 9 when the Pirates (7-3) host Memphis (7-5) on Sunday inside Minges Coliseum. As of Friday night, tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Since allowing coaches, players and team personnel to return home during break, the Pirates have been riddled by COVID-19. ECU’s past three games (at Cincinnati, Temple and at USF) have all been postponed.

This past week, head coach Joe Dooley even tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, he is in quarantine and won’t be coaching on the sideline Sunday against the Tigers. Associate head coach Steve Roccaforte will handle those duties in his place. Dooley will be in quarantine during the game.

I think it’s a little bit of a tribute to the medical people and to the kids. Guys, this has been miserable for them as you can imagine. Just the uncertainty, like it has been for society. So, I’ll tell you the truth, I’m going to try to forget as much as possible when this thing is over. This isn’t going to be a good history lesson for me. This is going right in the trash can.”

If you do the math, the Pirates have played just three games in the last 33 days.

When talking with the media via Zoom on Friday, Dooley would not say which players would and would not be available against the Tigers, but enough must be healthy to play because at least seven scholarship players and one coach must be available to compete.

