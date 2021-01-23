Advertisement

D.H. Conley volleyball ready for state title match against Cox Mill Saturday night

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The top-seeded D.H. Conley volleyball team (15-1) will battle No. 4 Cox Mill (18-0) in the NCHSAA 3A championship Saturday night at Green Level High School in Cary. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“Everyone is going to have to bring it, and I think we are very well capable of winning, so it’s going to be a good game,” senior Olivia Lefever said.

The Lady Vikings are looking to win their third state title in program history and first since 2007. Their other one came back in 1986.

“It’s going to take the whole team, all together, all 16 girls,” fellow senior Sara Dees added.

The match was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday but was moved to the later time slot.

“I think we have to do what we do well,” said head coach Jennifer Gillikin. “We want to go in their and try to control the court. We want to play with some intensity. It’s going to be a battle. We just have to get some good practices in, get some rest and hopefully go up their and get a win.”

