Camp Lejeune to vaccinate TRICARE beneficiaries age 75+ with walk-ins
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will vaccinate 75-and-older TRICARE beneficiaries on a walk-in basis.
This process begins Monday, Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Camp Lejeune’s Building 40 will be open for walk-ins to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The building is located on Brewster Boulevard aboard the base.
Participants are asked to bring their Do ID card to receive the vaccine.
