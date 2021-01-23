Advertisement

Camp Lejeune to vaccinate TRICARE beneficiaries age 75+ with walk-ins

(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will vaccinate 75-and-older TRICARE beneficiaries on a walk-in basis.

This process begins Monday, Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Camp Lejeune’s Building 40 will be open for walk-ins to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The building is located on Brewster Boulevard aboard the base.

Participants are asked to bring their Do ID card to receive the vaccine.

