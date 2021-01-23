1,200 COVID vaccines given out Friday in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Twelve-hundred COVID vaccines were administered at a distribution event Friday in Bertie County.

Officials say the clinic at the high school was the best fit for them because of the rural area and the fact that some folks have a hard time using the internet to make reservations.

Residents were instead alerted through robocalls, social media and networking.

County officials say they wanted to get as many doses out as possible so they can get another allotment from the state.

