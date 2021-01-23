Advertisement

1,200 COVID vaccines given out Friday in Bertie County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Twelve-hundred COVID vaccines were administered at a distribution event Friday in Bertie County.

Officials say the clinic at the high school was the best fit for them because of the rural area and the fact that some folks have a hard time using the internet to make reservations.

Residents were instead alerted through robocalls, social media and networking.

County officials say they wanted to get as many doses out as possible so they can get another allotment from the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes
Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes
School classroom
Parents call on Governor Cooper to reinstate in-person learning
Greenville Convention Center prepare for mass vaccination
Greenville Convention Center prepares for mass vaccination
NC to start accepting tax returns February 12th