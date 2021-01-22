Advertisement

Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83

Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida,(Source: AP Photo/Shiho Fukada, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Avian, a Tony Award-winning choreographer who had a role in some of the most beloved and influential shows on Broadway, including “Dreamgirls,” “A Chorus Line,” “Follies” and “Miss Saigon,” has died. He was 83.

Avian died Thursday of cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Matt Polk, head of the theatrical publicity firm Polk & Co.

Tony-winner Tony Yazbeck on Twitter called Avian “a sweet and kind spirit who generously gave his creative talents to legendary works.” Marvin Hamlisch said: “His legacy will live on stage for years to come.”

Avian rose from a dancer in “West Side Story” and “Funny Girl” to work alongside such theater luminaries as Michael Bennett, Cameron Macintosh, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was with Bennett that Avian enjoyed a long professional partnership, working as associate choreographer or assistant director on such Bennett-choreographed productions as “A Chorus Line,” “Promises, Promises,” “Coco,” “Company,” “Follies, “Seesaw” and “God’s Favorite.”

“For someone so talented, he remained remarkably modest about his own achievements on so many landmark musicals,” said Cameron Mackintosh in a statement. “He facilitated the genius of Michael Bennett and with every little step he took taught me more about the art of staging a modern musical than virtually anyone else I’ve met. It was a privilege to have been his friend and colleague for over 35 years.”

He was a producer on the original “Dreamgirls” and “Ballroom” and did musical staging for “Sunset Boulevard” starring Glenn Close in 1994, “Putting It Together” with Carol Burnett and the original “Miss Saigon” with Lea Salonga in 1991.

Avian earned six Tony nominations and won twice, for choreographing “Ballroom” and co-choreographing “A Chorus Line.” He won an Oliver Award for choreographing Boublil and Schonberg’s musical “Martin Guerre” in London. He also choreographed “The Witches of Eastwick” in the West End starring Ian McShane.

Avian’s association with “A Chorus Line” continued when he directed the 2006 revival on Broadway and the London revival at the Palladium in 2013. He also directed touring versions.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and also studied at Boston Ballet School. In 2020, his memoir “Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey” co-written with Tom Santopietro was published by University Press of Mississippi.

He is survived by his husband, Peter Pileski, and a sister, Laura Nabedian.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because...
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86