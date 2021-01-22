Testing wastewater from residence halls helps avoid COVID-19 outbreak, ECU says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University collected a sample of wastewater from a manhole on Thursday to demonstrate their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus this semester.

A sample was collected outside of Arthur L. Tyler Hall and more than 1,000 samples will be pulled from manholes outside of residence halls this spring.

Due to the pandemic, administrators have reduced the number of students in residence halls by 67%, according to the university.

“Administrators have reduced capacity in residence halls from about 5,800 in a normal year to 1,900 students,” ECU said. “About 32% of classes will be face to face while others will be online.”

Classes began on Monday.

Director of facilities services for health sciences Griffin Avin said there are 12 autosamplers deployed, one for each dorm. ECU’s testing team will test wastewater from residence halls three times a week, Avin said.

Testing wastewater isn’t new but after it was used to predict polio levels in communities decades ago, scientists are using the same screening to detect the coronavirus.

“The idea is to prevent a cluster,” Avin said.

Scientists say people can shed the virus in their fecal matter before they show any symptoms, so asymptomatic carriers who don’t get tested could be identified, according to Guy Iverson, assistant professor of health education and promotion at ECU.

Students who have COVID symptoms would come out to student health services to take a test but Iverson said that may not be the case for asymptomatic people.

“We can collect data on those asymptomatic carriers,” Iverson said. “So if, say for example we have, you know, some of the dorms that test positive, we can then work with student health services to say “Hey I think you need to focus some of your efforts and testing and contact tracing and these dorms here.”

Knowing ahead of time allows public health officials to make decisions quickly, according to Avin.

“It allows you the opportunity to be able to kind of go ahead and have your reaction plan, and put it into place very quickly.”

ECU’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid outbreaks with this additional screening on top of testing students individually makes some students feel safer on campus.

“Me personally, I feel like it’s not a bad idea, I feel like that’s better than trying to test each individual student,” freshman Xavier Williams said in front of Scott Residence Hall.

“You know with the testing procedures and stuff I’m really glad you know it’s in place because you know it’s making me feel safer here on campus,” sophomore Arizona Spaugh said. “Hopefully we don’t shut down at all this semester.”

Avin said the sampler catches wastewater right as it exits the dorm, so it doesn’t have the opportunity to mix with anything else. The wastewater comes from lavatories, showers and toilets, so Avin said the screening has been a pretty effective method to get early precursors of the virus.

ECU’s testing team will collect samples every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. The samples are kept cool at 40 degrees Celsius while it’s sent to the lab and then to the Brody School of Medicine where it’s tested for genetic material. Avin said the process can be done in 24 hours.

