No. 14 USF at ECU women Saturday postponed
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team (5-8) will not be hosting No. 14 USF (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications within the Bulls program, a source told WITN Sports Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates have lost five straight games, while the Bulls have won nine straight. However, USF’s last two games have either been canceled or postponed. This postponement would make it three in a row.
Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the ECU women’s basketball program confirmed the postponement.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.