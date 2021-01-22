No. 14 USF at ECU women Saturday postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team (5-8) will not be hosting No. 14 USF (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications within the Bulls program, a source told WITN Sports Thursday night.

A source tells me the #ECU women’s basketball team (5-8) will not be hosting No. 14 #USF (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications within the Bulls program. #AmericanHoops — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 22, 2021

The Lady Pirates have lost five straight games, while the Bulls have won nine straight. However, USF’s last two games have either been canceled or postponed. This postponement would make it three in a row.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the ECU women’s basketball program confirmed the postponement.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Our home game against No. 14 USF, originally scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Bulls' program. We'll return to the court Wednesday at UCF! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/fwNXplKIbn — ECU Women’s Basketball (@ECUWBB) January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.