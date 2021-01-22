Advertisement

Small number of N.C. vaccine doses thrown out, official says

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina is seeing a small amount of coronavirus vaccines thrown out for reasons including doses that weren’t used in a timely manner after being taken out of a freezer.

Mandy Cohen is the state’s top public health official. She said at a news conference Thursday that the Department of Transportation will offer free rides to vaccination clinics for people who need transportation.

People 65 years or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated. State health officials say more than 573,000 vaccines have been distributed thus far. Cohen wants the existing supply of first doses to dwindle. She said that would demonstrate that the state is more efficiently utilizing its resources.

