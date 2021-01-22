Advertisement

Saving Graces: Frostine

Volunteers say Frostine came to Saving Graces 4 Felines with four kittens.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Frostine!

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say she is a gentle, sweet girl with a silly side when she feels playful. She came to Saving Graces with four kittens, which all got adopted very quickly.

They say she purrs when you pet her or give her attention. She’d be a great addition to any home and gets along with other cats!

If you’re interested in Frostine or any other cats up for adoption, visit the Saving Graces website.

