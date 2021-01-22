Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and brisk weekend

Much chillier air will move in for the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tonight

Starry skies will be with us through sunrise. Lows will dip to the low 30s. Northerly winds will begin to blow by sunrise.

Weekend Outlook

Highs will drop by about 10-15 degrees from Friday’s upper 50s to the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. With the steady northwesterly breeze, wind chills will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday. Overnight lows will tumble Saturday night, reaching the mid 20s by sunrise on Sunday.

Next Week

Our next round of rain rolls in Monday and is expected to linger into early Tuesday morning. Rain totals are trending towards 1/2″ for most areas. The reprieve from the drops will be brief as another system will arrive by Thursday. Temperatures will stay near our seasonal averages (mid 50s) over the start of the week with Tuesday warming to near 60 before a drop begins. Colder air moves in for the later half of the week.

