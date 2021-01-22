Advertisement

NCEL 01-21-21

NCEL 01-21-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot

Latest News

ECU LGBTQ Center marks anniversary
ECU LGBTQ Center marks anniversary
Federal mask mandate enforced on public transportation
Federal mask mandate enforced on public transportation
NCEL 1-21-21
NCEL 1-21-21
Mt. Olive Pickle Festival canceled again due to COVID-19