Mt. Olive Pickle Festival canceled again due to COVID-19

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST
Mt. Olive, N.C. (WITN) -Organizers of the 2021 North Carolina Pickle Festival have canceled the event, citing concerns about the COVID19 pandemic.

“We decided it best to not hold a live, in-person event for 2021, given the continued severity of the pandemic and the slower-than-anticipated pace of vaccinations,” said Lynn Williams, who co-chairs the festival with Julie Beck. “The safety of festival goers, vendors, volunteers, and all of those associated with this beloved festival is of paramount importance.

“A year ago in mid-March, when we completely canceled the 2020 festival, we did not ever imagine that we would have a similar conversation for 2021. But, here we are.”

Instead, the festival will present several virtual events, including an online pickle-eating contest. Others are an online recipe contest, the Cuke Patch 5K presented virtually, and locally, a drive-in movie. These activities will generally still fall on or near festival weekend, April 23-24, 2021.

Organizers hope the festival will be back in 2022.

