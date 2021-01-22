Advertisement

Local experts analyze President Biden’s first day

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden did not wait to start his political agenda. Within two days as president, he has already signed several executive orders.

They included a federal mask mandate, efforts to keep the US in the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Deal, an extended pause on student loan payments, a protection order for the DACA program, and a call to stop construction on Trump’s border wall, among many others.

UNC political professor Jason Roberts said this is typical when a new president, especially from a different party, comes to power.

“It’s just trying to send a message that there’s a new sheriff in town and ‘I’m ready to get to work for the people,’” explained Roberts.

He said Trump and other presidents have also used their executive power within their first couple of days.

“The good thing about this from the point of view of the president is you don’t need Congressional cooperation,” he said. “The bad news, though, is that when you get a new president, that president can reverse everything that you’ve done.”

Looking forward, Roberts says you’re probably going to see Biden continue this trend in his first 100 days, particularly when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden has a goal to give out 100 million COVID-19 shots within those 100 days.

