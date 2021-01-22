Lenoir County reports progress in vaccination effort

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County says it is seeing progress with vaccinations and is asking the public for patience.

Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown says they were able to vaccinate over 900 people at their large scale clinic last week and hopes to do the same again next week.

Brown says county residents over the age of 65 are encouraged to call the health department and leave their name and contact number. She says you will be automatically added to the list, and contacted for an appointment once a vaccine dose is available. She adds that the county does not have the resources to call you back and verify you’ve been added to the list.

Dates and times for appointments are finalized once the county knows how much vaccine it is receiving from the state, and residents will be contacted when it’s their turn.

Brown says, “There are so many people who want it. I am so encouraged and thankful for that, but the reality is we just really have a limited amount right now in comparison to the demand that we have and it’s just gonna take us a while.”

You can be added to the list by calling the Lenoir County Health Department.

