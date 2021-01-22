Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but no rain on Friday

Much chillier air will move in for the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Friday

Clouds will cover most of the sky through lunchtime before slowly clearing out by late afternoon. Highs temperatures in the upper 50s will be aided by a warm start with sunrise temps hanging around the 40° mark. Winds out of the west will be a steady presence from start to finish, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Outlook

A dry cold front will move through Friday night, bringing a big chill down for the weekend. Highs will drop by about 10-15 degrees, from Friday’s upper 50s to the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. With the steady northwesterly breeze, wind chills will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop tumble Saturday night, reaching the mid 20s by sunrise on Sunday.

Next Week

Our next round of rain rolls in Monday and is expected to linger into Tuesday morning. Rain totals are trending towards 1/2″ for most areas. The reprieve from the drops will be brief as another system will arrive by Thursday. Temperatures will stay near our seasonal averages (mid 50s) over the start of the week before dropping to the 40s as we head towards Thursday’s system.

