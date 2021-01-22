Advertisement

Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Have you ever wondered if an item can be recycled or if it needs to be thrown out in the trash? An eastern Carolina city now has an app for that.

The Greenville Collects app is now available on Apple and Android smartphones.

The app can send reminders to customers about trash and recycling pick up dates and times, and users can also find out about changes due to holiday schedules or weather events.

To make recycling easier and more efficient the waste wizard feature allows users to search hundreds of common items to see if they can be recycled or if they need to be thrown out in the trash.

There is also a desktop version available at Greenvillenc.recollect.net

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot

Latest News

Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
What you can expect after mass vaccinations
What you can expect after mass vaccinations
Free meal program for school students continues
Free meal program for school students continues
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County