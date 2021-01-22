Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Have you ever wondered if an item can be recycled or if it needs to be thrown out in the trash? An eastern Carolina city now has an app for that.

The Greenville Collects app is now available on Apple and Android smartphones.

The app can send reminders to customers about trash and recycling pick up dates and times, and users can also find out about changes due to holiday schedules or weather events.

To make recycling easier and more efficient the waste wizard feature allows users to search hundreds of common items to see if they can be recycled or if they need to be thrown out in the trash.

There is also a desktop version available at Greenvillenc.recollect.net

