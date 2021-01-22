Advertisement

Free meal program for school students continues

(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As the number of people in need of a helping hand during the pandemic remains high, school systems are doing what they can to take one burden off of the shoulders of parents.

The USDA has again extended its free meal program, which means any child 18-years-old and younger qualifies to get free breakfast and lunch.

The Craven County Schools Nutrition team says the need they are seeing is high, and they are grateful that they are able to help parents worry about one less thing.

The director of nutrition says making sure kids have healthy food can help them in the classroom, whether that’s in-person or virtually.

In Craven County, elementary school students are getting their meals served in the cafeteria, but drive-thru meal pickups are still happening at middle and high school for those students learning virtually.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot

Latest News

Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
Greenville launches trash and recycling pickup app
What you can expect after mass vaccinations
What you can expect after mass vaccinations
Free meal program for school students continues
Free meal program for school students continues
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County