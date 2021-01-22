Free meal program for school students continues

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As the number of people in need of a helping hand during the pandemic remains high, school systems are doing what they can to take one burden off of the shoulders of parents.

The USDA has again extended its free meal program, which means any child 18-years-old and younger qualifies to get free breakfast and lunch.

The Craven County Schools Nutrition team says the need they are seeing is high, and they are grateful that they are able to help parents worry about one less thing.

The director of nutrition says making sure kids have healthy food can help them in the classroom, whether that’s in-person or virtually.

In Craven County, elementary school students are getting their meals served in the cafeteria, but drive-thru meal pickups are still happening at middle and high school for those students learning virtually.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.