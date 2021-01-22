Federal mask mandate enforced on public transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden signed more executive orders Thursday, one of which will impact a lot of people who ride on buses, trains, ships, planes and who go into airports.

The executive order enforces a mask mandate for people who use public transportation and even though a lot of places have already required this, there’s a slight change you may want to know about.

Some people don’t like to wear masks, but according to the Centers for Disease Control it not only protects you, but it protects others around you.

“Well it’s sort of inconvenient because some of us can’t keep track of the mask but until we get this COVID virus under control we are going to have to wear them.”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday, enforcing a mask mandate for travel, including airports and planes, ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportation.

“It lowers the chance of spreading the disease and that’s one thing I really like about that because on the bus it’s a really tight space so I think it will really lower our chances of catching it.”

Many transportion providers like airlines, AMTRAK, and Greenville city buses require masks when on board, but by making this a federal mandate this will leave little wiggle room for passengers who don’t want to wear them.

“We’ve been doing it since the lockdowns began and the buses started running back so I guess we will just continue doing it until further notice.”

The executive order also says that travelers abroad, who want to come into the U.S., must have a negative COVID-19 test before traveling and they have to quarantine once they get here.

Biden has already mandated masks on federal property until more people are vaccinated.

Biden says he has a goal of distributing 100 million shots across the country in his first 100 days in office.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.