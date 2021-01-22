ECU LGBTQ Center marks anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU will mark its 10th-year celebration Wednesday, January 27th at noon with a virtual ceremony.

ECU started the LGBTQ resource office in 2011 and in 2019 they moved into their new location at the ECU Student Center and became the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. It has grown into the largest center of its kind in the UNC System.

The center sees more than 7,000 student visits each academic year.

To celebrate its milestone, the center will launch its first crowdfunding campaign on January 30th. All gifts raised will go to provide scholarships and professional development opportunities for students.

If you would like to see next weeks celebration you can go to https://lgbtq.ecu.edu

