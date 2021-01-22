Advertisement

Committee wants new names for ECU library, 3 dorms

Joyner Library
Joyner Library(WITN)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A committee wants East Carolina University to change the name of three residence halls and the university’s library.

In November, ECU trustees formed an ad hoc committee to review building names on campus who were named after people with controversial pasts.

Meeting this morning, the group voted to recommend to the chancellor that the Board of Trustees change the names of Cotten Residence Hall, Fleming Residence Hall, Jarvis Residence Hall, and Joyner Library.

The group decided not to recommend changing the name of Wright Auditorium.

In all cases, the ad hoc committee found that the people whom the four buildings were named for had controversial racial views.

The committee will meet again next month to review another list of building names.

Their recommendations will now go to the chancellor and then onto trustees.

In 2015, trustees voted to change the name of Aycock Residence Hall. It was named for former Gov. Charles Aycock who espoused white supremacist views.

  • Joyner Library - named for J.Y. Joyner, North Carolina School Superintendent, 1901-1919
  • Cotten Residence Hall - named for Sallie Southhall Cotten, wife of Pitt County writer, poet, and community leader Robert Randolph Cotten
  • Fleming Residence Hall - named for James Fleming, state senator who introduced legislation establishing East Carolina Teachers Training School
  • Jarvis Residence Hall - named for T.J. Jarvis, governor of North Carolina, 1879 to 1885

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Lenoir Co. sees three more deaths from virus
A/K Grading began dismantling the town hall and police department buildings in Atlantic Beach.
Atlantic Beach begins demolition of town hall, police department
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
Volunteers with Saving Graces say Frostine is a sweet cat with a silly side!
Saving Graces: Frostine