Committee wants new names for ECU library, 3 dorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A committee wants East Carolina University to change the name of three residence halls and the university’s library.

In November, ECU trustees formed an ad hoc committee to review building names on campus who were named after people with controversial pasts.

Meeting this morning, the group voted to recommend to the chancellor that the Board of Trustees change the names of Cotten Residence Hall, Fleming Residence Hall, Jarvis Residence Hall, and Joyner Library.

The group decided not to recommend changing the name of Wright Auditorium.

In all cases, the ad hoc committee found that the people whom the four buildings were named for had controversial racial views.

The committee will meet again next month to review another list of building names.

Their recommendations will now go to the chancellor and then onto trustees.

In 2015, trustees voted to change the name of Aycock Residence Hall. It was named for former Gov. Charles Aycock who espoused white supremacist views.

Joyner Library - named for J.Y. Joyner, North Carolina School Superintendent, 1901-1919

Cotten Residence Hall - named for Sallie Southhall Cotten, wife of Pitt County writer, poet, and community leader Robert Randolph Cotten

Fleming Residence Hall - named for James Fleming, state senator who introduced legislation establishing East Carolina Teachers Training School

Jarvis Residence Hall - named for T.J. Jarvis, governor of North Carolina, 1879 to 1885

