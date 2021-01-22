Advertisement

Brothers wanted for Roanoke Rapids murder

Jonathan Brown (L), Joshua Brown (R)
Jonathan Brown (L), Joshua Brown (R)(Roanoke Rapids police)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers are wanted for a murder that happened last Saturday in Roanoke Rapids.

Jonathan Brown, 33, is wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while his older brother, Joshua Brown, is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say Curtis Graham was found dead in front of a building at Windchase Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both suspects are from the Roanoke Rapids area and anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department (252)533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

