Atlantic Beach begins demolition of town hall, police department

A/K Grading began dismantling the town hall and police department buildings in Atlantic Beach.
A/K Grading began dismantling the town hall and police department buildings in Atlantic Beach.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews began tearing down the town hall and police department buildings in Atlantic Beach.

A new Public Safety and Administration Complex will be built in its place. Town leaders say it will be “both a beautiful and functional town asset.”

The original building included the Municipal Building, garage for the fire truck and an ABC Store.

(L-R) Municipal Building, garage for the fire truck, and an ABC Store.
(L-R) Municipal Building, garage for the fire truck, and an ABC Store.

The demolition is expected to be complete on Monday, with construction on the new building starting in February.

