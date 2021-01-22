Atlantic Beach begins demolition of town hall, police department

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews began tearing down the town hall and police department buildings in Atlantic Beach.

A new Public Safety and Administration Complex will be built in its place. Town leaders say it will be “both a beautiful and functional town asset.”

The original building included the Municipal Building, garage for the fire truck and an ABC Store.

(L-R) Municipal Building, garage for the fire truck, and an ABC Store. (Town of Atlantic Beach)

The demolition is expected to be complete on Monday, with construction on the new building starting in February.

