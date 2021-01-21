WHO ARE WE? Deputies searching for men who broke into Onslow County recycling business

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is asking for help figuring out who broke into a recycling business at the end of last year.

Onslow County deputies say the men broke into Sonoco Recycling at 417 Meadowview Road back on December 28th around 9:45 p.m.

If you think you know who these two are, give the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office a call at 910-455-3113.

