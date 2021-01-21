Advertisement

WHO ARE WE? Deputies searching for men who broke into Onslow County recycling business

Two men are wanted for breaking into the Sonoco Recycling in Onslow County.
Two men are wanted for breaking into the Sonoco Recycling in Onslow County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is asking for help figuring out who broke into a recycling business at the end of last year.

Onslow County deputies say the men broke into Sonoco Recycling at 417 Meadowview Road back on December 28th around 9:45 p.m.

If you think you know who these two are, give the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office a call at 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

Latest News

Jones Senior High School
COVID-19 forces Jones County high school to go virtual
Deputies say missing Vanceboro woman could be in Greenville with a registered sex offender.
Deputies worry missing Vanceboro woman could be with registered sex offender
Lance Cpl. Alyssa David will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Jacksonville Marine saves mom, baby from burning car
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County