Vidant announces appointment information for Greenville mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenville Convention Center when the vaccination site opens next week can schedule their appointment bright and early on Friday.

Vidant Health says that eligible community members can make their appointment beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

When scheduling opens up, you can view appointment availability by clicking here or by logging into your MyChart account here.

Vidant recommends using that method but if you are unable to, you may call 252-847-8000.

The site opens up on Monday.

We’re told that a majority of the appointment slots in the initial phase of vaccinations will be for the more than 8,000 people on the Pitt County Health Department waitlist. Those on the list will be contacted in the coming days and weeks by either phone or e-mail.

The hospital system says the vaccination site will be open seven days a week and the goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people a week.

The site will not be able to accept walk-up or drive-up vaccinations.

Right now anyone 65 and older as well as health care workers can be vaccinated.

