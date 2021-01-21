Tulsa tosses ECU women fifth straight loss, 68-54

TULSA, Okla. (WITN) – Tulsa handed the ECU women’s basketball team its fifth straight loss, 68-54, Wednesday night inside the Reynolds Center.

The Lady Pirates (5-8, 3-5 AAC) have yet to win in 2021. The Golden Hurricane (4-5, 3-5 AAC) snapped a two-game skid with the win.

Senior guard Lashonda Monk led the way by posting her first double-double of the season. She had 21 points, a season-best 11 rebounds and four steals.

Maya Mayberry led the Golden Hurricane with 21 points, while three others scored in double figures.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/20/womens-basketball-east-carolina-falters-at-tulsa-68-54.aspx

Next up, ECU plays host to No. 14 USF on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

