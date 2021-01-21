Advertisement

Three people arrested in Carteret County charged with trafficking meth

From left to right: Lee Graham, Jamie Fox, Hannah Stewart
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says three people are behind bars on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Lee Graham of Jacksonville, 27-year-old Jamie Fox of Fayetteville, and 30-year-old Hannah Stewart of Jacksonville are each charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine.

Graham and Fox, both convicted felons, also face weapons counts for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The three were arrested in a parking lot in Cedar Point where deputies say they found Oxycodone, MDMA (Ecstasy), and two semiautomatic handguns after a search of their vehicle.

Graham and Fox were placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. Stewart is being held on a $500,000 bond.

