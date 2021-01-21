Advertisement

Sylvan Heights Bird Park shows off wood duck

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Although it’s still a few months until breeding season, some wood ducks at Sylvan Heights Bird Park are already preparing.

Kat Lewandowski with the bird park appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning, along with Freddy, a four year old wood duck.

Freddy showed off his beautiful colors, which Lewandowski says is in preparation for breeding season to attract females.

Wood ducks are very common in North Carolina, the U.S. and parts of Canada. Lewandowski says if you go to a swamp, lake or pond, you will likely be able to spot one year round.

You can also check out the wood ducks and all the of the birds by visiting Sylvan Heights. The park is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Masks are required.

The park is not offering field trips right now because of COVID-19, but they are offering virtual classroom programs. If a teacher is interested in a Zoom call classroom lesson, they can contact the park for more information.

You can learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park here.

