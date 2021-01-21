Some LGBTQ community members are encouraged by Biden’s assistant health secretary pick

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dr. Rachel Levine is Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary, but pretty soon her job could be moving from Pennsylvania to the White House.

“It’s record-breaking, it’s groundbreaking. Especially after four years of an administration that was openly hostile to the LGBTQ Community,” said ECU’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center’s Director, Mark Rasdorf.

President Biden has tapped Levine to be his Assistant Secretary of Health, making her the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“It’s really heartwarming to know that we have somebody representing us,” said Lillie Campos, a member of the Onslow County LGBTQ Community.

Levine graduated from both Harvard and Tulane Medical School, she is a pediatrician and former Pennsylvania Physician General.

Additionally, she is the President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

“To see someone appointed, and nominated at such a high level, really is encouraging because it’s where the words have meaning in the action that the incoming administration has taken,” said Rasdorf.

Campos says Levine is a symbol of hope for the LGBTQ community and a sign for the kids to know they’re not alone.

“They see somebody in such a position of power close to the White House that is a part of the community and they’re doing well for the community. So, it gives them hope, it gives all of us hope,” said Campos.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.