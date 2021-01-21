Pitt County students watch Biden-Harris inauguration, share expectations

WINTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Classrooms around the country displayed the historic presidential inauguration on their screens Wednesday afternoon, so students could watch and remember.

The youth witnessing this in Pitt County, including students at South Central High School in Winterville, say they have high expectations for the Biden-Harris administration.

Senior and student body president Olivia Abel was moved by the ceremony.

“I really—I don’t have the right words to try to explain how I felt watching it, but I had the chills. And I was smiling the whole time,” Abel said.

Out of the mouths of babes, South Central High students were in history class, watching history—the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lauren Piner teaches the class. “We are studying human behavior, as well as the importance of peaceful transfer of power in sustaining democracy and civil society,” Piner said.

Piner gave them an assignment. She asked, “What advice they would give to now-President Biden and Vice President Harris?”

“To try to get rid of the polarization and extreme partisanship because we can’t focus on the really important things like the economy and the pandemic, and things like that, until we have everyone working together,” Abel said.

“Keep people in their houses to slow down the spread of the pandemic,” McKenzie Gibbs said.

And after watching the first woman take office, Abel says it gives her hope.

I’m so beyond happy to see that this glass ceiling is being shattered. I kind of want to follow in the same footsteps as Vice President Harris. And so, I’m seeing her being able to get all the way up there, gives me that much more confidence that I can do it as well.

In class, Mrs. Piner taught them about the transfer of power and what’s historic about this day. And her hope is that her class will stick with them for years to come.

“If there’s anything that I teach my students, it’s that you are never to be a bystander. You should always stand up for what you believe in, be on the right side of history, and stand up for truth,” Piner said.

And Abel said seeing Kamala Harris being sworn in was inspiring. She says she’s thinking about majoring in political science and becoming a senator.

