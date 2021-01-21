Phillip’s Forecast: Broken clouds with a few sprinkles

Thursday & Friday

An area of low pressure will move across the Gulf coast Thursday and Friday. Most of the rain with this system will stay south and west of us, but we will see plenty of clouds through the end of the week and a few sprinkles for southern areas this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s both days with overnight lows around 40 Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night. Winds both days will run from the southwest to west at around 10 mph with higher gusts near the coast.

Weekend Outlook

Chillier air will settle in over the weekend as high pressure builds to our west. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night with the mercury tumbling to the mid 20s inland.

Monday

We’ll start the week on a wet note as a slow moving warm front approaches from the south. Scattered showers are looking likely most of the day with highs lifting back to the mid 50s. Early trends are showing about 1/2″ of rain.