Onslow Citizens Phone Bank closes to help schedule appointments

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Citizens Phone bank will close the lines Thursday and Friday for new reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations to allow all available staff to schedule appointments for those who previously called and help the county transition to a more streamlined scheduling system.

Persons not registered can visit https://www.onslowcountync.gov/COVID for information about how to register for the vaccine.

The number of doses a county is to receive from the state is not known until Friday of the week before the delivery is to be made. This is the same for other counties in the state.

Based upon expected current dosage availability, previously registered and eligible callers will now be assigned newly available appointments. These new appointments are based on the expected vaccines to be received next week.

Staff manning the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank are normally assigned other jobs. The closure will allow the existing staff to dedicate time to the newly available appointments and to learn the new software.

The Citizens Phone Bank will reopen Monday at 8AM

