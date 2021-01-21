Advertisement

Nash Co. schools delay in-person classes until mid-March

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school system will delay the return to face-to-face learning until mid-March.

Nash County school board members voted today in an emergency meeting to stay with virtual learning until March 22nd.

The school system says it made the decision due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

In-person classes were scheduled to begin on Monday. The change means all students will continue the second semester in Plan C, remote learning.

