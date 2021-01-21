Advertisement

Love, Bacot help North Carolina beat Wake Forest, 80-73

North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes talk after an NCAA...
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes talk after an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Love had a season-high 20 points, Armando Bacot scored 14 of his 18 in the second half, and North Carolina beat Wake Forest 80-73 on Wednesday night.

Former South Central star Day’Ron Sharpe tallied four points and six rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis scored 13 points, Garrison Brooks 10, and Leaky Black added eight points, six rebounds and eight assists for North Carolina (9-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Bacot, who made 8 of 10 from the field, hit a jumper to spark a 12-0 run that made it 45-35 and the Tar Heels never again trailed. Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson and Jalen Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make 53-all with 10 minutes to play, but Bacot answered with a layup and his dunk with 4:45 left gave North Carolina a 10-point lead.

Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each scored a career-high 27 points for Wake Forest (3-6, 0-6). Mucius, who went into to the game shooting 16.7% (4 of 24) from 3-point range, made a career-high seven 3s on 12 attempts.

The first half featured nine lead changes and seven ties before the Demon Deacons took a 33-31 lead into the break. North Carolina shot 55% (17 of 31) from the field, made 15 of 21 from the free-throw line, and scored 26 of its 36 points in the paint after halftime.

Wake Forest, which has lost six in a row, shot 39% overall and committed 20 turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

