Local woman shares piece of presidential history

By Stacia Strong
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the day that a new administration takes over the White House, a Greenville woman is reflecting on the inauguration of another President of the United States who was sworn into office 60 years ago.

Elizabeth Baker-Nichols considers the inauguration invitation she was given by a friend who worked at the White House as one of her most prized possessions. Baker Nichols was two years old when John F. Kennedy became the 35th President of the United States.

“I came to this by a friend who worked in the White House and found it in a desk drawer so he gave it to me, he knew I was a big JFK fan, and the reasons being that’s one of the first significant events I remember in my lifetime, I was four years old on the day he was assassinated and I believe it had such an impact on me because my parents were so distraught over the situation,” said Baker-Nichols.

Wednesday was also a big day for Baker-Nichols. Like so many other women around the country, she was beaming with pride when Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office, becoming the first female Vice President.

“It means a lot to me for the simple fact that we have a woman for one as vice president, she’s making history and always has. Just like my former boss the sheriff of Pitt County Paula Dance broke the glass ceiling and I always enjoy seeing people, women especially advance,” said Bake-Nichols.

As for adding to her presidential collection, Baker-Nichols says she would love to one day be able to include something from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

