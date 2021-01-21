Local elected officials say they are optimistic for Biden/Harris administration

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a busy day in Washington D.C. for the newly sworn-in President of the United States.

After the inauguration ceremony, wreath-laying at Arlington Cemetery, virtual inaugural parade and work in the Oval Office, the 46th President, Joe Biden, signed more than a dozen executive actions undoing some of President Trump’s initiatives.

President Biden said he will be the “President for all Americans.” He talked a lot about unity across our nation and elected officials in Eastern North Carolina said they are optimistic for this administration.

President Biden took the Oval Office, ready to attack a lot of the nation’s issues, but a lot of these issues divide people across our country.

North Carolina Democratic Congressman, G.K. Butterfield attended the inauguration and says he was honored to be there.

“We are ready to turn to a new direction in America. This represents a new era,” Congressman Butterfield said.

North Carolina stateborder Republican Representative, Keith Kidwell said if President Biden and Vice President Harris talk about unity, he is optimistic.

He said, “I’ll give them the opportunity to show true unity. But let’s not talk about impeaching a President,” Kidwell said.

“When you talk about immigration I think the vast majority of Americans think that it’s good when it’s legal but to have thousands of people marching to the border because they are anticipating that Joe Biden is going to be sworn in and that the people who come across the border, very likely an illegal situation, that’s not what America is. We are a nation of laws.”

President Biden used his first few hours in office to propose a sweeping immigration reform bill that provides a multi-year pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S.

Another issue that divides the nation is the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I believe that all of the Democrats and perhaps as many as half of the Republicans will vote to convict Donald Trump because what he did was absolutely unacceptable, it was un-American and it was insurrection at its worse.”

Representative Kidwell said he doesn’t see how President Trump incited violence and doesn’t think he needed to be impeached for a second time.

But if these local elected officials can agree on one thing, it’s that America needs to be unified.

“Joe Biden is ready to embrace all points of view and reach a consensus in our country so that we can solve some of the great problems that we face,” Congressman Butterfield said.

Representative Kidwell said, “Let’s work to rebuild America from the COVID virus, stop fighting each other, and let’s fight for what’s right for the American people.”

