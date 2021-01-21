Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but no rain on Thursday

Highs will run in the seasonable mid 50s through the end of the week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thursday & Friday

An area of low pressure will move across the Gulf coast Thursday and Friday. The rain will this system will stay south and west of us, but we will see plenty of clouds through the end of the week. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s both days with overnight lows staying in the low 40s Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night. Winds both days will run from the southwest to west at around 10 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Chillier air will settle in over the weekend as high pressure builds to our west. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the upper 40s under sunny skies with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night with the mercury tumbling to the mid 20s inland.

