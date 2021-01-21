Advertisement

Jacksonville Marine saves mom, baby from burning car

Lance Cpl. Alyssa David will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Lance Cpl. Alyssa David will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.(Marine Corps Air Station New River)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville Marine is being recognized for her heroic actions after officials say she saved a baby and mother from a burning car.

Lance Cpl. Alyssa David, stationed at New River, will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Friday. The award recognizes a service member in the Navy or Marine Corps for their heroic actions.

Back in September, David came across a burning truck that was hit by a tractor-trailer. She noticed a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat, covered in glass and bleeding. Officials say David made sure the woman was breathing, but was unable to rescue her from the car.

She also noticed a baby in the backseat and was able to pull the child out of the car. The Marine Corps says she “immediately took charge of the scene, directing bystanders to call 911.”

The award will be given out on Friday at 1 p.m. at MCAS New River.

David is assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

Latest News

Two men are wanted for breaking into the Sonoco Recycling in Onslow County.
WHO ARE WE? Deputies searching for men who broke into Onslow County recycling business
Jones Senior High School
COVID-19 forces Jones County high school to go virtual
Deputies say missing Vanceboro woman could be in Greenville with a registered sex offender.
Deputies worry missing Vanceboro woman could be with registered sex offender
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County