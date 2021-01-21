Jacksonville Marine saves mom, baby from burning car

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville Marine is being recognized for her heroic actions after officials say she saved a baby and mother from a burning car.

Lance Cpl. Alyssa David, stationed at New River, will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Friday. The award recognizes a service member in the Navy or Marine Corps for their heroic actions.

Back in September, David came across a burning truck that was hit by a tractor-trailer. She noticed a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat, covered in glass and bleeding. Officials say David made sure the woman was breathing, but was unable to rescue her from the car.

She also noticed a baby in the backseat and was able to pull the child out of the car. The Marine Corps says she “immediately took charge of the scene, directing bystanders to call 911.”

The award will be given out on Friday at 1 p.m. at MCAS New River.

David is assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing.

