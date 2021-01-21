Advertisement

Inmates at Craven County Detention Center test positive for COVID

Jail
Jail(AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says four inmates in the Craven County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, January 14th.

The sheriff’s office says all four inmates have mild symptoms and are receiving treatment from the medical staff.

The inmates are isolated from the general population to limit potential exposure.

All inmates are being provided with masks.

Following health department guidelines, any inmate who may have been within six feet of a positive case for fifteen minutes, or anyone exhibiting any symptoms will be tested for the virus.

ENC elected officials cancel plans to attend inauguration
Pitt County students watch Biden-Harris inauguration, share expectations
