Inmates at Craven County Detention Center test positive for COVID

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says four inmates in the Craven County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, January 14th.

The sheriff’s office says all four inmates have mild symptoms and are receiving treatment from the medical staff.

The inmates are isolated from the general population to limit potential exposure.

All inmates are being provided with masks.

Following health department guidelines, any inmate who may have been within six feet of a positive case for fifteen minutes, or anyone exhibiting any symptoms will be tested for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.