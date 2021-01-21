Advertisement

Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager

Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that four people are facing charges surrounding the robbery and shooting of a teenager back in December.

Officers have charged Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Back on December 6th around 9:30 p.m., investigators say that 16-year-old Kameron Spencer was shot multiple times in the visitor parking lot of Sun Chase Apartments after he had arranged to meet someone there.

Arrests have been in connection to a shooting last November in the parking lot of Sun Chase...
Spencer was taken by a private vehicle to Vidant Medical Center, police say.

He remains at the hospital.

Officials say that Jordan Graves, 19, of Sanford, is charged with selling marijuana in connection to the case.

Police tell us that this remains a very active and ongoing investigation and that additional charges and/or arrests are likely.

Anyone with information can call police at 252-329-4186.

