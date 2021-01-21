Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

