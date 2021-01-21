ENC elected officials cancel plans to attend inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.C. saw a smaller crowd for inauguration day, partly because of COVID-19 and partly because of security concerns stemming from the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Elected officials in our area planned to attend, but they canceled after they were warned it would be safer to stay home.

Kandie Smith, one of our state representatives, said they told her, “We don’t want anybody here, we have the National Guard. We’re trying to keep everybody as safe as possible, and then we just don’t want to forget COVID,” she said.

The security presence included the North Carolina National Guard, as well as police and deputies from Mecklenburg County.

The district ramped up security measures for this event after they were criticized for lack of security at the Capitol breach.

Despite the switch-up, Smith said she still donned her pearls and Chuck shoes, a nod to Kamala Harris and her leadership.

“Although I was not able to go in person, it does not change history,” said Smith.

Don Hardy, the Mayor of Kinston, also canceled his plans to attend but said it’s still a historic moment.

“A black, African American female, woman of color to actually be in the VP position is amazing,” said Hardy. “You’re talking about history.”

