ECU RBs coach to take same job at Louisville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — In case you missed it, several news organizations reported Wednesday that ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims is leaving Pirate Nation to take the same job at Louisville.

Sims posted this to social media on Wednesday morning:

Lord I commit my plans to you and trust you to guide my path. — De'Rail Sims (@DeRailSims) January 20, 2021

Sims had been coaching under Mike Houston at JMU and then joined Houston when he took the head coaching job at ECU in 2018.

Sims is replacing Norval McKenzie. He left for Vanderbilt, according to The Courier Journal.

The Pirates had rushed for nearly 1,700 yards last season, the largest output at that position since 2014.

