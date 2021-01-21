Advertisement

ECU RBs coach to take same job at Louisville

De'Rail Sims ECU to Louisville
De'Rail Sims ECU to Louisville(ECU Athletics)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — In case you missed it, several news organizations reported Wednesday that ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims is leaving Pirate Nation to take the same job at Louisville.

Sims posted this to social media on Wednesday morning:

Sims had been coaching under Mike Houston at JMU and then joined Houston when he took the head coaching job at ECU in 2018.

Sims is replacing Norval McKenzie. He left for Vanderbilt, according to The Courier Journal.

The Pirates had rushed for nearly 1,700 yards last season, the largest output at that position since 2014.

