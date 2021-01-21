Economists: Biden long term economic plans will have to wait on COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new President of the United States, Joe Biden also fills the role of economic leader. He’s brought with him to the White House a long list of proposed bills he hopes will positively impact the U.S. economy.

The million-dollar question for many is how these proposals would affect local economies, but it’s important to note that there will likely be multiple cycles of negotiation and settling before any major changes take place.

“Many important aspects of the economic proposal need congressional involvement, like tax changes, like the big spending infrastructure or clean energy,” said ECU Economics chairman Haiyong Liu. “Many things might face a pretty stiff hurdle in that legislative process.”

He adds many of the bolder plans, such as tax increases, focus on the top 1 percent of all earners.

“I think the impact in terms of the sheer number of people being affected is probably going to be minimal, given it’s actually passed.”

Liu says even with those limits, the U.S. is in an unprecedented era of rapid-fire legislation.

“In 2019, you ask any economist if passing the $2 trillion economic package in March 2020, was that even possible?” Liu explained. “That was the largest spending bill ever in American history. And that wasn’t planned.”

ECU Business professor Dr. Rick Niswander says the proposals some consider more extreme, like raising the minimum wage, are built upon helping those hurt worst by the pandemic.

“It would increase costs for businesses. Some of those costs, at least, would be passed on to consumers,” Niswander said. “but in some respects, you’re putting more money in the pockets of those that are then going to spend. Those that tend to make less money tend to spend all of it.”

He says all that change will have to wait until Americans feel comfortable enough to participate in the economy.

“How we come out of this recession is going to, in a large part, be determined by when the majority of American people believe they can go out and do those things they were able to do before COVID,” said Niswander. “Go eat inside at a restaurant, go to an event that has a lot of people. Right now, a huge proportion of the American population doesn’t believe that they can do that.”

Liu says a post-COVID-19 economic boom will make many proposals more feasible in Congress.

“I think many of the kind of grand and bold proposals might actually have some sort of a leg.”

“It’s a complicated calculation,” said Niswander, “That has some good things and some bad things and when you get down to the end of the day, it’s going to be a political decision.”

Niswander said he is most interested to see how Biden’s proposed investments in health care and infrastructure will play out, as spending on those will be key in rebuilding the American economy.

