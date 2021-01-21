Advertisement

Duplin County man arrested on slew of child sexual assault charges

61-year-old Rene Zuncin is facing 11 charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with a...
61-year-old Rene Zuncin is facing 11 charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been arrested after reports he engaged in sexual activity with multiple pre-teens.

On Tuesday, detectives with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rene Zuncin, 61, of Albertson, with four counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of assault on a child under twelve, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The office says the charges come after inappropriate activity between Zuncin and a ten-year-old was reported to them on January 11.

Officials say they verified the report with other potential victims who indicated that Zuncin had also inappropriately touched them.

Zuncin is being held under a $2 million bond in the Duplin County Jail.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

Latest News

Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: 139 more North Carolinians die from virus
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Broken clouds with a few sprinkles