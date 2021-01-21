Duplin County man arrested on slew of child sexual assault charges

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been arrested after reports he engaged in sexual activity with multiple pre-teens.

On Tuesday, detectives with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rene Zuncin, 61, of Albertson, with four counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of assault on a child under twelve, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The office says the charges come after inappropriate activity between Zuncin and a ten-year-old was reported to them on January 11.

Officials say they verified the report with other potential victims who indicated that Zuncin had also inappropriately touched them.

Zuncin is being held under a $2 million bond in the Duplin County Jail.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.