Advertisement

Deputies worry missing Vanceboro woman could be with registered sex offender

Craven County deputies say Ann Alston could be in Greenville
Deputies say missing Vanceboro woman could be in Greenville with a registered sex offender.
Deputies say missing Vanceboro woman could be in Greenville with a registered sex offender.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a 45-year-old woman from Vanceboro who could be with a registered sex offender.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ann Alston. She was reported missing on Monday and her family last saw her on Jan. 15.

Deputies say Alston might be driving a white 2014 Dodge Journey with North Carolina registration TCN-8119. She could be in the Greenville area with Rajputana Ridley, who deputies say is a registered sex offender.

If you know where Alston is, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

Latest News

Two men are wanted for breaking into the Sonoco Recycling in Onslow County.
WHO ARE WE? Deputies searching for men who broke into Onslow County recycling business
Jones Senior High School
COVID-19 forces Jones County high school to go virtual
Lance Cpl. Alyssa David will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Jacksonville Marine saves mom, baby from burning car
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County