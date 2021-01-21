Deputies worry missing Vanceboro woman could be with registered sex offender

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a 45-year-old woman from Vanceboro who could be with a registered sex offender.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ann Alston. She was reported missing on Monday and her family last saw her on Jan. 15.

Deputies say Alston might be driving a white 2014 Dodge Journey with North Carolina registration TCN-8119. She could be in the Greenville area with Rajputana Ridley, who deputies say is a registered sex offender.

If you know where Alston is, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

