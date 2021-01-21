Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a woman wanted on identity theft charges.

Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity theft.

If you have any information on where she might be, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

