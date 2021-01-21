DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a woman wanted on identity theft charges.

Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity theft.

If you have any information on where she might be, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

