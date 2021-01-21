Advertisement

Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine

You must be fully vaccinated to travel
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – UK-based Saga Cruise Lines becomes the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure.

The company has also pushed back the resumption of cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman said their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, booking fewer passengers, enhanced air conditioning, expanded medical facilities, doubling its medical teams and a new dedicated isolation area.

