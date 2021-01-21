Advertisement

COVID-19 forces Jones County high school to go virtual

Jones Senior High School
Jones Senior High School(WITN)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

Jones Senior High School in Trenton will be operating remote learning only through February 3rd.

The school system says this is being done as a precautionary measure.

Jones County Health Director Ann Pike says there are 4 to 5 known cases of COVID-19 at the high school with several exposures. Pike says she consulted with state health officials who recommended they go to remote learning for the next two weeks.

